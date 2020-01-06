Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,944,000 after buying an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

