Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 6.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of SPY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,522,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.56. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $251.69 and a 1 year high of $324.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

