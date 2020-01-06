Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,795 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 899,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,898. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.