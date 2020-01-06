Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

VEU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.85. 1,883,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

