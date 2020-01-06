Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,758 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 525,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 412,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $120.60. 9,942,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,169,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.