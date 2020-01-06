Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $125.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

