Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.63. 1,546,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,504. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $121.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

