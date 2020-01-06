Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.40. 1,614,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

