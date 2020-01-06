Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €24.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) price target on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.16 ($30.41).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.