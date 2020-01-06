Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $37.22.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

