Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.65. 609,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,530,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,185,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

