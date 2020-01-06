Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CKH. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE:CKH opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Seacor has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $920.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seacor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

