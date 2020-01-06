SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

SEAC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 630,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

