Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $$10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

