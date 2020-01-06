Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RBS opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

