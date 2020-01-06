Rockland Trust Co. Sells 437 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $7,185,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Unilever by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unilever by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.16. 818,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

