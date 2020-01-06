Rockland Trust Co. Sells 388 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

