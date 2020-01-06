Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $41,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.39. 14,396,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,472,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

