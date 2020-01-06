Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,419,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.44.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $204.39. 2,395,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.38. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

