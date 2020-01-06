Rockland Trust Co. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.59. 3,882,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,812. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.