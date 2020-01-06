Rockland Trust Co. Has $18.23 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.23. 10,102,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

