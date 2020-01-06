Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.59.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

