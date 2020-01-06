Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $159,638,000 after acquiring an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 179.9% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 87,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 84.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 406,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 186,058 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,752. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

