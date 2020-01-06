Rise (RISE) Market Cap Tops $200,941.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Rise has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. Rise has a total market cap of $200,941.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,523,408 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

