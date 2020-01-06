Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

REXN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

