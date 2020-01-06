Reviewing Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) & Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) and Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.04 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.61 Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.01 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.04

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Superior Energy Services and Key Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 3 10 3 0 2.00 Key Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25

Superior Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $3.28, indicating a potential downside of 39.95%. Key Energy Services has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,775.00%. Given Key Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Key Energy Services -20.26% -2,602.22% -23.27%

Summary

Key Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.