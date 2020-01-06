Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.58.

NYSE:RH opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $243.67.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $1,043,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $729,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,288 shares of company stock worth $87,581,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

