RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,959. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

