Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 163,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 85.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 69,430 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

