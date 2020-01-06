Ren (REN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Ren has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, UEX, Kyber Network and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.05955059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036014 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025952 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.