ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $40,217.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00732348 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00240845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00082491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bisq, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

