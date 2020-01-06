Red 5 (ASX:RED) Shares Up 4.3%

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), 6,846,519 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 411% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $448.23 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Mark Williams 2,030,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th.

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

