QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.19 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,192 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

