QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $41,068.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.05947844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026112 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,935,972 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

