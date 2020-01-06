Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $301,901.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $301,901.00 and $4,979.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000250 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

