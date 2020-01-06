QASH (QASH) Market Cap Hits $16.58 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, IDEX and Huobi. QASH has a market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $141,653.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, Huobi, Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

