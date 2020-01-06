PUBLYTO Token (PUB) Achieves Market Cap of $173,562.00

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. PUBLYTO Token has a total market capitalization of $173,562.00 and $642.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00190464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.01528735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto . The official message board for PUBLYTO Token is medium.com/publyto . PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com

PUBLYTO Token Token Trading

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLYTO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

