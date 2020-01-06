Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ) Trading Down 3.9%

Prairie Mining Ltd (LON:PDZ)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.33 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.14), 12,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 441,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.84.

About Prairie Mining (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft and Debiensko hard coking coal projects located in Poland. The company was formerly known as Prairie Downs Metals Limited and changed its name to Prairie Mining Limited in June 2014.

