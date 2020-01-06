Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 108.42%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Lacovara sold 122,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $267,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $49,687.90. Insiders bought a total of 29,238 shares of company stock valued at $60,078 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $3,449,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,683,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 286,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.