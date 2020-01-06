Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.08. 130,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average of $199.44. Pool has a twelve month low of $147.61 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $25,978,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $6,456,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pool by 45.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 273.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

