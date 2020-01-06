Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PII has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after purchasing an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,602,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

