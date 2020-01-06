PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 5.09. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.