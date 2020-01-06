Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Insider Nate Walkingshaw Sells 5,000 Shares

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nate Walkingshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pluralsight alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of Pluralsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00.

PS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.19. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,363,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,322 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,051,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.