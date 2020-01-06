Pirate Chain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,011.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $26,011.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 139,825,745 coins.

The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

