Pimco Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE PFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 218,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,050. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

