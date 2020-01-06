Pillar Price Reaches $0.0224 on Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Pillar has a market cap of $5.80 million and $1,407.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01518385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00123033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

