PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0001 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $769,845.00 and approximately $6,274.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00192904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01513538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00125937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024747 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

