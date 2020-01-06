Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Achieves $855.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. Phantomx has a total market cap of $855.00 and $2.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded down 81.6% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00720234 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.