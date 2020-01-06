Peter D’arrigo Sells 5,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.16. 33,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,564. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Envestnet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Envestnet by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

