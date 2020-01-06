PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERSIMMON/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

